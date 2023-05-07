Congress manifesto symbolises the politics of appeasement: Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that Congress manifesto in Karnataka symbolises the politics of appeasement. The Congress manifesto is a document for appeasement politics and shows their true mindset.

When the union government took a bold step to ban PFI, all people irrespective of ideology welcomed the move by realising that PFI was a dangerous organisation engaged in organising subversive activities in the country, he told mediapersons in Mangaluru on Sunday.

"When PFI was banned, hundreds of activists were arrested. Though Congress did not criticise the move of banning the PFI but found a new way of criticising by equating PFI with Bajrang Dal.The Bajrang Dal may be a rightist organisation but not an extremist organisation," he said.

"Siddaramaiah-led government in the past had withdrawn cases against PFI cadres and released detainees from jail. It has not reformed even after closely watching what PFI cadres have done in various parts of the country including in Dakshina Kannada. The NIA has picked up accused and destroyed sleeper cells in the state. When people are raising concern over the growth of fundamentalism, the move of the Congress equating PFI with Bajrang Dal is condemnable," he said.

The Congress had been fighting the election with a promise of eradication of poverty all these years. Inspite of it, country had to wait for a PM like Narendra Modi to ensure basic facilities of toilets for all its citizens. "What happened to their promises all these years and we need to seek some explanation from Congress," he said.

"People of Karnataka who are leaders in IT, biotechnology, agriculture revolution do not need a guarantee from any party. I'm sure people in Karnataka will look at the "guarantee politics" of the Congress as an insult to their pride and legacy."

Further, he said "who will give guarantee to Rahul Gandhi? He was MP in Uttar Pradesh. After losing one election, he migrated to Kerala. He never visited Amethi in the last five years. Sonia Gandhi has been trying to establish her son Rahul Gandhi in the last 20 years. How can he give guarantee to the people of Karnataka?" Himanta Biswa Sarma asked.

He said "AICC General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi has promised to restore reservation for Muslims. Why didn't they announce reservations for Jains, Buddhist, Sikhs, Christians. Even B R Ambedkar had opposed reservation on religious lines. On other hand, BJP has promised schemes irrespective of caste, creed and religion. While Congress is aimed at appeasement of a particular community and has promised Rs 10,000 crore for development of Muslims. Why is such vertical development needed?" he asked.

Coming down heavily on Congress for terming BJP as corrupt, Himanta Biswa Sarma said wealth of several Congress leaders have increased drastically and leaders are facing criminal charges on corruption. Welcoming BJP's manifesto on uniform civil code (UCC) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Karnataka, he said uniform civil code is essential for Muslim women to protect them from polygamy. NRC needs to be prepared in all states to ensure that, country's resources can be used for the development of its citizens only," he said.

