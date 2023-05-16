Congress poll promises to look forward to in Karnataka

The high-octane drama around who will be crowned Karnataka's chief minister continues as the political battle between D K Shivakumar and Siddaramaiah for the most coveted seat of the state has shifted to Delhi. But once that is resolved, the chosen leader has the mammoth task of executing Karnataka Congress’ poll promises and guarantees.

Many of them are being debated as promises that will have consequences on Karnataka's exchequer. Around 5 guarantees out of the manifesto have a lot of hope riding on them and anticipation as to how the government will execute them.

Here’s a list of guarantees and who will benefit from it.

Also Read | 'Talibanisation' has started in Karnataka, claims BJP state chief after party worker hacked to death

Gruha Jyoti

This scheme was mired in controversy for its resemblance to a similar scheme introduced by AAP in Delhi. Congress has promised to give 200 units of free electricity to every household.

Recently, the Karnataka Electricity Regulatory Commission increased the per unit fare of electricity by 70 paise. This has further increased the confusion about when the subsidy will come into force and who is going to benefit from it.

According to the scheme, it would be beneficial for people who will limit the use of electricity to 200 units. A household that crosses consumption even by one unit will not benefit from the scheme.

The scheme which is yet to be implemented, will gain more clarity in the coming days.

There are already existing schemes that give SC/ST households 75 units of free electricity.

Shakti

According to the Congress manifesto, under this scheme, women can avail the public transport facility and commutes will be made free to all women in KSRTC and other state transports.

However, this facility will be limited to non-deluxe buses.

The scheme also includes giving free passes to all students and senior citizens.

Annabhagya

Under this, every person is promised 10 kg of rice, apart from the rejuvenation of existing Indira canteens.

Gruha Lakshmi

Under the scheme, the women head of all families will get Rs 2000. This is encompassed by supporting 500 women entrepreneurs.

Matsya Bhagya

This scheme aimed at the fisher community promises 500 litres of tax-free diesel for deep-sea fishing.

The manifesto also entails schemes like Rs 1500 for diploma holders and Rs 3000 for graduated youth.