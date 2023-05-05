Karnataka Elections Live: BJP leaders to join Bajrang Dal in Hanuman Chalisa recital across Karnataka
Karnataka Elections Live: BJP leaders to join Bajrang Dal in Hanuman Chalisa recital across Karnataka
updated: May 05 2023, 08:42 ist
Track the latest political updates from poll-bound Karnataka, only with DH!
08:42
Would be happy if BJP's downfall starts with Karnataka Assembly polls: Mamata
Calling upon people in Karnataka to vote for any other party but the BJP in the assembly polls, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Thursday said she would be happy if the saffron camp’s “downfall” starts with the southern state ahead of the 2024 general elections.
Banerjee, during an address at TMC's mass outreach campaign, said the "sooner the BJP is voted out of power", the better it is for the nation, as it is the “worst” political party in the country.(PTI)
08:02
Nationalism, development on forefront, Hindutva takes backseat in coastal districts in Karnataka
In Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, although the BJP had won 12 out of 13 seats in the 2018 Assembly elections with the help of an aggressive Hindutva campaign, this no longer seems to be an election issue.
Many issues and controversies rocked the region in the last two years - the murder of BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru, banning Hijab from educational institutes, the sale of halal meat, love jihad and ban on shops run by Muslims during temple fairs. However, they no longer seem to be central election issues. Now, the focus appears to have shifted to development, nationalism and then, Hindutva.
BJP leaders to join Bajrang Dal in Hanuman Chalisa recital across Karnataka
BJP on Thursday announced to launch a movement against Congress's proposal to ban Bajrang Dal, ahead of the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls. The manifesto promise by Congress has been turned into a launch pad for BJP in the last phase of the election campaign which will end on May 8.
Karnataka elections 2023: High voltage weekend campaigning in Bengaluru
The weekend will see high-voltage campaigns in and around Bengaluru with Prime Minister Narendra Modi holding a mega roadshow and top Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi holding a joint meeting in Shivaji Nagar.
Wary Congress leaders work to quell Bajrang Dal controversy in Karnataka
The Congress in Karnataka has found itself on the backfoot two days after the release of its manifesto, which proposed a ban on organisations such as the Bajrang Dal and the PFI. While Congress leaders continue to douse the controversy, many were wary of this proposal in the manifesto and lamented the "unwarranted" controversy just days ahead of the Assembly polls.
