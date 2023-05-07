Karnataka Elections: Rahul, Priyanka to campaign in Bengaluru today

  • updated: May 07 2023, 08:05 ist
  • 08:03

    VHP issues legal notice to Mallikarjun Kharge for defaming Bajrang Dal, demands Rs 100-cr compensation

    The Vishva Hindu Parishad has issued a legal notice to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, accusing him of making defamatory remarks against the Bajrang Dal in his party's Karnataka poll manifesto and demanding a compensation of Rs 100 crore.

  • 07:54

    PM Modi to address four public meetings today in Karnataka

    The Prime Minister has been extensively campaigning in the poll-bound state to ensure victory for his party.

  • 07:53

    Rahul, Priyanka to campaign in Bengaluru today

    Road users are asked to avoid Russell Market Square, Shivajinagar and Periyar Circle (Tannery Road) from 6 pm to 10 pm.