Karnataka Elections: Rahul, Priyanka to campaign in Bengaluru today
updated: May 07 2023, 08:05 ist
Track all the latest political highlights from poll-bound Karnataka with DH!
08:03
VHP issues legal notice to Mallikarjun Kharge for defaming Bajrang Dal, demands Rs 100-cr compensation
The Vishva Hindu Parishad has issued a legal notice to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, accusing him of making defamatory remarks against the Bajrang Dal in his party's Karnataka poll manifesto and demanding a compensation of Rs 100 crore.
PM Modi to address four public meetings today in Karnataka
The Prime Minister has been extensively campaigning in the poll-bound state to ensure victory for his party.
Rahul, Priyanka to campaign in Bengaluru today
Road users are asked to avoid Russell Market Square, Shivajinagar and Periyar Circle (Tannery Road) from 6 pm to 10 pm.