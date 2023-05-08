Karnataka Elections Live: Priyanka Gandhi to attend roadshows in Chickpet, Vijayanagar on last day of campaigning

Sharad Pawar says he is surprised over Modi giving ‘religious’ slogans in poll-bound Karnataka
Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar has said he is surprised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given “religious” slogans during campaigning in Karnataka, which votes on May 10.
He said, “I am surprised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given religious slogans during campaigning for the Karnataka assembly elections. We have accepted the concept of secularism. When you take up a religion or religious issue in an election, it creates a different type of environment and it is not a good thing.” (PTI)
People have burst Cong's balloon of lies, says Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, stated that voters have burst the Congress' balloon of lies.
Cong will stop Central projects if voted to power in Karnataka: J P Nadda
BJP national president J P Nadda said on Sunday expressed apprehension over the fate of the central projects, including Kisan Samman scheme, if the Congress is voted to power in the state.
Campaigning ends today for polls after big guns dazzle Karnataka
Campaigning for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls ends today after the major players — the BJP, Congress and the JD(S) — swamped the voters with a series of high-voltage rallies and roadshows.
BJP President JPNadda, along with party MP Tejasvi_Surya, watches 'The Kerala Story' at INOX in Bengaluru.
Congress accuses BJP of 'creating fake visuals'
Priyanka to attend roadshows in Chickpet and Vijayanagar