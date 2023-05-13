Cong's win in K'taka shows Modi is not invincible: Oppn

Congress' victory in Karnataka shows 'Modi is not invincible': Opposition leaders

TMC MP Mahua Moitra tweeted, 'Thank you Karnataka. For choosing LPG over Bajrangbaliji'

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 13 2023, 15:26 ist
  • updated: May 13 2023, 15:26 ist
Representative Image. Credit: IANS Photo

Opposition leaders on Saturday lauded the Congress for its victory in Karnataka and thanked the people of the state, saying that this win has showed that "Modi is not invincible".

"Pro-poor promises and secular stance helped Congress to score the historic Karnataka victory. It urges them to learn necessary lessons and to be more responsible in national politics. Modi is never invincible. If all secular forces are united, 2024 will see the end of BJP Raj," said Communist Party of India (CPI) MP Binoy Viswam.

TMC MP Mahua Moitra tweeted, "Thank you Karnataka. For choosing LPG over Bajrangbaliji."

CPI (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya also thanked the people of the state for the mandate.

"Thank you #Karnataka for giving such a fitting rebuff to not just the corrupt and non-performing Bommai regime but to the hate-filled and arrogant Modi-Shah-Yogi campaign. It has set the stage for the forthcoming elections and encouraged every defender of democracy across India," he said in a tweet.

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Karnataka Politics
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Karnataka Assembly Polls
Congress
BJP
Opposition

