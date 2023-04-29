‘Congress will rearrange resources and prioritise to implement programmes guaranteed’

AICC spokesperson and grandson of former Vice President of India Babu Jagjeevan Ram, Anshul Avijitha said that due to price rise and unemployment which have reached record levels in BJP led state government, at least, 7820 people have committed suicide in Karnataka including at least, 1229 jobless youth in 2021-22. There are 25 lakh jobless youth in Karnataka and frustrated over not getting jobs, only 40 per cent of the youth are trying for jobs.

Speaking to media persons here on Friday, he said that the comment of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday about suicides was distasteful.

He said, "Guarantee cards of Congress including Gruha Jyothi, Gruha Lakshmi are meant to relieve people of pressure of price rise, cost of living, poverty and inflation. We have fulfilled our promises in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh. We will rearrange our resources and prioritise our programmes, to arrange funds to implement these programmes. We will employ 10 lakh unemployed youth in five years."

On BJP leaders' claim that a lack of 'double-engine government' will affect fund flow from the Centre and development of Karnataka, Anshul asked, "What development has Karnataka seen with double-engine government? It is only leading to double corruption with 40 per cent commission. They are anti-poor and are insensitive to the daily needs of people. We will plan and find ways to pull out funds for development."

Countering the statements of Union Home Minister Amit Shah that riots will increase if Congress comes to power in Karnataka, he said, "Congress has always strived for social harmony, equity and equality. It is a unexpected statement from an union home minister, who should protect us."

Anshul said, "97 per cent of the cases at Enforcement Department are against opposition leaders. They are weaponising the agencies against opposition leaders."

Anshul held public meetings in H D Kote and Varuna constituencies on Friday.