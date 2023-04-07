Congress Y S V Datta calls for meeting of his followers on April 9 in Karnataka's Kadur

Congress Leader Y S V Datta who failed to get ticket to contest from Kadur constituency said that a meeting of his followers has been convened at Kadur on April 9 to discuss his future course of action.
In a letter to his followers, Datta has appealed to participate in large numbers.
Also Read | Karnataka MCC: Rs 47.43 crore cash, valuables seized in six days, 316 FIRs filed
The letter said “You have showered me with love, raised me when I did not have money and embraced me with admiration by calling 'Dattatna, Namma Duttanna.” In the current political situation, it is inevitable that I need your support.”
“It was an insult to me and my followers. For the self-respect of the voters of Kadur constituency, I have called a meeting of my followers at Kadur town,” said the letter.
