Congress Y S V Datta calls for meeting of his followers on April 9 in Karnataka's Kadur

In a letter to his followers, Datta has appealed to participate in large numbers

Naina J A, DHNS, Chikkamagaluru,
  • Apr 07 2023, 14:23 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2023, 14:23 ist
Y S V Datta. Credit: DH Photo

Congress Leader Y S V Datta who failed to get ticket to contest from Kadur constituency said that a meeting of his followers has been convened at Kadur on April 9 to discuss his future course of action.

In a letter to his followers, Datta has appealed to participate in large numbers.

Also Read | Karnataka MCC: Rs 47.43 crore cash, valuables seized in six days, 316 FIRs filed

The letter said “You have showered me with love, raised me when I did not have money and embraced me with admiration by calling 'Dattatna, Namma Duttanna.” In the current political situation, it is inevitable that I need your support.”

 

“It was an insult to me and my followers. For the self-respect of the voters of Kadur constituency, I have called a meeting of my followers at Kadur town,” said the letter.

