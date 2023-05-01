Cong's poll promises 'bundle of fake guarantees': Sarma

Taking a dig at the Congress’ poll promises, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who has been disqualified as Lok Sabha member, coming up with a ‘bundle of fake guarantees’ is ridiculous.

What guarantee can the Congress give to the people of the state when the party itself has no guarantee. The party’s warranty itself has expired and its guarantees have no meaning, he charged while addressing a roadshow for BJP candidate B H Anil Kumar in Koratagere on Monday.

Also Read | Son outdoing father in abuse politics: Anurag Thakur on Cong leader Priyank Kharge's remarks on PM



Turning the tables on the Congress over its 40 per cent commission sarakara narrative against the Bommai government, Sarma said,” The Congress is associated with 80 per cent commission. They are misleading the people with fake promises. People should not fall for the Congress’ ‘false’ narrative, the Assam CM said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has come up with a slew of welfare measures for the inclusive development of the country and the state. Also, BJP, unlike other parties, is empowering youths and members of all classes and creeds, he said.

Sarma said the BJP has taken the Koratagere constituency seriously. The party workers should ensure the defeat of former DyCM G Parameshwara and make the constituency Congress-free.