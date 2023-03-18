Contesting from Varuna or not: Siddaramaiah's new dilemma

With Congress leader Rahul Gandhi suggesting former CM Siddaramaiah contest from 'safe' seat Varuna in the coming Assembly polls, the 75-year leader is in a dilemma whether or not to sacrifice his son Yathindra's political future.

Yathindra Siddaramaiah, who is Varuna's sitting MLA from Congress since 2018, is also eying renomination from the same constituency. However, Rahul Gandhi's suggestion to Siddaramaiah has put him in a piquent situation.

Siddaramaiah, who held a closed-door meeting with his followers here, is learnt to have said that he has decided not to contest from Kolar. However, he also said he is yet to decide whether to contest from Varuna or some other constituency.

He also said that if the party high command suggests, he is ready to contest from his current constituency Badami as well.

If he contests from Varuna, he will have to sacrifice his son Yathindra's political future which would be a painful decision, Kuruba leader learnt to have said before his close confidants.

Siddaramaiah has been nursing Yathindra as his political heir apparent after the death of his elder son Rakesh Siddaramaiah in 2016.

After Rahul's suggestion, Siddaramaiah, who had planned a three-day visit to Kolar to hold rallies from Sunday, cancelled the programme.

Considering it was a ‘safe’ constituency, Siddaramaiah had made all preparations for the contest from Kolar. He even opened a war room and formed a team of young leaders for an aggressive campaign. He had also planned to rent a house in Kolar to stay during the campaign period, said a leader from Congress.

However, Siddaramaiah told the media that he has not set up any poll-related office in Kolar.

In Kolar constituency, Congress is likely to field District Co-operative Bank president Bylahalli Govindegowda in the coming Assembly polls.

"Siddaramaiah should not have announced earlier that he would contest from Kolar. Not deciding to contest from Kolar would lead to confusion among workers. Now Congress is fearing a setback for nearby seats," said a senior leader from the party.