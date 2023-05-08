Cops seize silver Ganesha idols of BJP nominee

Cops seize silver Ganesha idols of BJP nominee

Nrupathunga SK
Nrupathunga SK, DHNS, Davangere,
  • May 08 2023, 00:34 ist
  • updated: May 08 2023, 00:34 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Following a complaint by Flying squad, Gandhinagar police seized small silver idols of Lord Ganesha belonging to BJP nominee from Davangere South Assembly Constituency B G Ajay Kumar on Sunday, which were being distributed to voters.

Acting on tip-off, the team rushed to the 16th cross at SJM Nagar in the city and found that a 2-year old youth was distributing silver idols of Lord Ganesha.

Tejas, a reisdent of Hirekerur of Haveri district, admitted that he was distributing the same to voters to lure them to back BJP in the elections slated to be held on May 10.

