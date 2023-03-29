Curbing money power during polls in Karnataka a challenge: EC

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday said it was taking all steps to check use of money to influence voters in Karnataka, while admitting that it was a challenge to curb money power during polls in the state.

When the full election commission visited the state to review poll preparedness recently, there were complaints from a few political leaders about use of money power in the polls. Even the commission noticed use of huge money to influence voters, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar told media here.

Though the Model Code of Conduct kicked in on Wednesday with the announcement of the polls by the ECI, the state officials had already started vigil and had seized Rs 80 crore in the past few days.

Also Read | Our responsibility to convince political parties of efficacy of EVMs: CEC Kumar



“The Commission is strengthening teams to curb misuse of money power. A total of 2,400 Static Surveillance teams will be set up to keep strict vigil. A total of 171 interstate checkposts in 19 districts (sharing borders with other states) have been set up. Besides, multiple agencies’ permanent checkposts, including commercial tax, forests and excise, will work with synergy,” Kumar said.

A total of 81 constituencies have been identified as expenditure sensitive this time compared to 61 constituencies during previous polls. A total of 146 expenditure observers and 237 assistant expenditure observers will be appointed as against 136 expenditure observers and 224 assistant expenditure observers appointed in 2018 Assembly polls, he added.

A total of 2,016 flying squads have been formed, while 2,400 static surveillance teams have been constituted. Due to increased vigil during the recently held elections to five states, a total of Rs 1,028 crore cash was seized which is approximately 23 times more compared to previous elections, Kumar said.

The Investigation Directorate of Income Tax Department has been asked to activate Air Intelligence Units in the airports of the state and also to gather intelligence and take necessary action to check movement of large sums of money in Karnataka.