D K Shivakumar promises Tigala Development Board if Congress comes to power

  • Mar 14 2023, 21:56 ist
  • updated: Mar 15 2023, 05:37 ist
Karnataka Congress President D K Shivakumar. Credit: DH File Photo

The Congress will set up a Tigala Development Board if the party comes to power in the upcoming Assembly elections, KPCC president D K Shivakumar said on Tuesday.

Taking part in the Tigala community convention organised here, Shivakumar said he is discussing with his party members about taking up development works for the welfare of the community.

Also Read | BJP won't cross 45-seat mark in Karnataka polls: D K Shivakumar

“The party will definitely include this in its manifesto and set up a welfare board,” he assured.

Hailing the courage of the community, Shivakumar said it was Tigala community members, who were roped in for combing operations when forest brigand Veerappan kidnapped Dr Rajkumar.

“Even police officials were scared to go into the forest. The S M Krishna government gave ID cards to certain members of the community hailing from Kanakapura taluk and roped them in for Dr Rajkumar’s rescue operations. Such is the courage of this community,” he said.

