D K Shivakumar throws cash during rally; video goes viral

A video clip of KPCC president D K Shivakumar throwing money towards the people during a rally, near Bevinahalli, in Mandya taluk has gone viral on social media.

D K Shivakumar participated in the 'praja dhwani yatra' at Srirangapatna assembly constituency on Tuesday. The roadshow began from Kyatungere in the taluk. When the rally reached Bevinahalli, a few members of a music troupe came near the vehicle and asked for money.

Shivakumar tried to give Rs 500 denomination notes from his pocket to them. But he could not reach them, as he was standing on top of the vehicle. Hence, he threw the notes towards the artistes and the crowd.

With the election date being announced on Wednesday, this video has gone viral on social media. A few have demanded the election officers to file a case against him.