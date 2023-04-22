D K Shivakumar's chopper checked by ECI in Dharmasthala

Flying squad of the ECI conducted a check of the helicopter used by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President D K Shivakumar after it reached the helipad at Dharmasthala in Dakshina Kannada, reported ANI.

#WATCH | Flying squad of ECI and officials conducted a check of the helicopter used by State Congress president DK Shivakumar after it reached the helipad at Dharmasthala in Dakshina Kannada. The party's state chief was travelling in the chopper. "Nothing wrong in that. They… pic.twitter.com/CTB2i9o0LR — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2023

Shivakumar, however, found "nothing wrong" in the move and said, "They have done their duty."

This comes days after Shivakumar's nomination papers got approved paving way for him to rightfully contest the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 from the Kanakapura seat.

More to follow...