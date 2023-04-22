D K Shivakumar's chopper checked by ECI in Dharmasthala

D K Shivakumar's chopper checked by ECI in Dharmasthala

The pilot of the helicopter told the ED officials that the chopper was being used for personal reasons and not for any election related activity

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 22 2023, 12:27 ist
  • updated: Apr 22 2023, 13:44 ist
Credit: Twitter/@ANI Screengrab

Flying squad of the ECI conducted a check of the helicopter used by Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President D K Shivakumar after it reached the helipad at Dharmasthala in Dakshina Kannada, reported ANI.

Shivakumar, however, found "nothing wrong" in the move and said, "They have done their duty." 

This comes days after Shivakumar's nomination papers got approved paving way for him to rightfully contest the Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 from the Kanakapura seat. 

More to follow...

 

 

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Karnataka
Karnataka News
Karnataka Politics
Assembly Elections 2023
D K Shivakumar
Congress
Election Commission of India

