Dasarahalli: Voters disgruntled over infra, traffic woes  

Three weeks before the elections, the mood in Dasarahalli constituency is one of disgruntlement over haphazard execution of development projects.

With a history of infrastructure issues despite being home to several prominent industrial pockets, the constituency now has healthcare amenities and road infrastructure as the two key poll planks.

Though the fight at the constituency with 4.37 lakh voters is likely to be between the incumbent JD(S) MLA R Manjunath and BJP’s S Muniraju, the entry of Congress’ G Dhananjaya has turned it into a three-way battle.

Residents here listed lack of good government hospitals, parks, and traffic bottlenecks as the major election issues. They also complained that some civic works have also been held up due to conflicts among politicians.

“The Kempegowda park in Mallasandra ward was built spending crores of rupees when Muniraju was the MLA but has been hit by administrative issues,” local resident Raveesh said.

“A dialysis centre building was inaugurated in the same ward, in 2020 by the incumbent MLA Manjunath, but it remains closed because of a conflict on whether it should function under the BBMP or the health department.”

Another resident Hanumantharaju said since the constituency does not have a well-equipped government hospital, people are forced to seek medical attention at ESI Hospital in Goraguntepalya, KC General Hospital, or Victoria Hospital for serious ailments.

Owner of Vigneshwara Enterprises, Mallesh Gowda H K, said despite small-scale industries making a major contribution to the city’s economic growth, industrial areas in the constituencies lack basic facilities like water, drainage, and good roads.

“We need a bus stand in Peenya 2nd Stage. Modernisation of government schools should be taken up,” he said.

Gowda said a ban on heavy vehicles on the expressway has clogged the roads in the area. Work on the Jalahalli Cross underpass has also come to a halt.

Devendra, a resident of Rajgopalnagar, said the BMTC bus stops needed to be moved away from traffic signals across the constituency to ease vehicular movement.