Day after joining Congress, Rani Samyukta made KPCC general secretary

Minister Anand Singh’s sister Rani Samyukta, who joined the Congress on Saturday after she was denied a ticket by the BJP to contest the May 10 Assembly polls from Vijayanagar, has been appointed as KPCC general secretary.

In a press release AICC general secretary Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala said Rani Samyukta has been appointed as KPCC general secretary with effect from April 23.

Rani Samyukta was an aspirant of BJP ticket from Vijayanagar Assembly constituency. She was miffed after the BJP issued ticket to Anand Singh’s son Siddharth Singh and submitted her resignation to the primary membership of the BJP. On Saturday, she had joined the Congress and was made general secretary within 24 hours of her induction.