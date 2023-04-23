After joining Cong, Rani Samyukta made KPCC gen secy

Day after joining Congress, Rani Samyukta made KPCC general secretary

Case against BJP candidate for poll code violation 

DHNS
DHNS, Hosapete ,
  • Apr 23 2023, 21:17 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2023, 07:08 ist
Rani Samyukta. Credit: DH Photo

Minister Anand Singh’s sister Rani Samyukta, who joined the Congress on Saturday after she was denied a ticket by the BJP to contest the May 10 Assembly polls from Vijayanagar, has been appointed as KPCC general secretary.

In a press release AICC general secretary Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala said Rani Samyukta has been appointed as KPCC general secretary with effect from April 23.

Rani Samyukta was an aspirant of BJP ticket from Vijayanagar Assembly constituency. She was miffed after the BJP issued ticket to Anand Singh’s son Siddharth Singh and submitted her resignation to the primary membership of the BJP. On Saturday, she had joined the Congress and was made general secretary within 24 hours of her induction.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Assembly Elections 2023
Congress 
BJP
Karnataka
Karnataka Politics
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023

Related videos

What's Brewing

Father-son duos who played for India

Father-son duos who played for India

Editor fired over AI-generated Schumacher interview

Editor fired over AI-generated Schumacher interview

NASA shares mesmerizing HD video of Earth from space

NASA shares mesmerizing HD video of Earth from space

Minor's organs give new lease of life to 2 children

Minor's organs give new lease of life to 2 children

Man Utd beat Brighton to face Man City in FA Cup final

Man Utd beat Brighton to face Man City in FA Cup final

Footfall to K'taka's 9 zoos exceed pre-pandemic levels

Footfall to K'taka's 9 zoos exceed pre-pandemic levels

An emotion called Tendulkar

An emotion called Tendulkar

Air pollution kills 1,200 children a year

Air pollution kills 1,200 children a year

Alcaraz clinches back-to-back Barcelona titles

Alcaraz clinches back-to-back Barcelona titles

 