Denied Cong ticket, Y S V Datta to fight as independent

Denied Congress ticket, Y S V Datta to contest as independent from Kadur

With his stretched arms, Datta sought ‘one vote and one note’ from the public for his campaign

DHNS
DHNS, Kadur (Chikkamagaluru district),
  • Apr 09 2023, 22:58 ist
  • updated: Apr 10 2023, 04:50 ist
Datta said that a meeting of his supporters will be convened on April 13 to decide on filing of nomination and campaign. Credit: DH Photo

“The Congress party has hurt my self-respect and dignity by not giving me the ticket. I have decided to contest from Kadur as an independent. I have vowed to uphold the pride of Kadur and show it to the state,” Y S V Datta, the former JD(S) MLA and a close aide of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, who joined the Congress recently, said on Sunday.

Addressing his supporters here, Datta said, “A unique situation has arisen in Kadur. The constituency will witness history. After a five-decade-long association with the Janata Parivar, I joined the Congress hoping that I would get a ticket. But the Congress disappointed me. Following the opinion of my supporters, I have decided to contest as an independent.”

With his stretched arms, Datta sought ‘one vote and one note’ from the public for his campaign. Donations poured in at the meeting with a Veerashaiva-Lingayat community member offering a cheque for Rs 2 lakh while another man donated Rs 50,000 cash.

Datta said that a meeting of his supporters will be convened on April 13 to decide on filing of nomination and campaign.

There were eight aspirants, including Datta, for Congress ticket from Kadur. Early this week, the Congress announced the candidature of K S Anand, who had unsuccessfully contested against BJP’s Belli Prakash from Kadur in the 2018 polls. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka Politics
Kadur
Congres
independent candidate
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Y S V Datta

Related videos

What's Brewing

Coordination a must for glacier research

Coordination a must for glacier research

Facing fitness issues, Woods withdraws from Masters

Facing fitness issues, Woods withdraws from Masters

Ajinkya Rahane expresses desire to play Tests again

Ajinkya Rahane expresses desire to play Tests again

Preity Zinta claims she was harassed in Mumbai

Preity Zinta claims she was harassed in Mumbai

Bengaluru faces mosquito menace due to climate change

Bengaluru faces mosquito menace due to climate change

Taiwan: Chinese fishing crews navigate troubled waters

Taiwan: Chinese fishing crews navigate troubled waters

 