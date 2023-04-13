Denied ticket, Haveri MLA accuses Karnataka CM Bommai of looting Rs 1.5k cr in drip irrigation project

A day after being denied a ticket by the BJP, Haveri MLA Neharu Olekar has made a serious allegation against Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai saying that the latter has looted Rs 1,500 crore in the sprinkler irrigation project in his Shiggaon constituency.

Blaming Bommai for denial of ticket to him, the BJP MLA said, "The sprinkler irrigation project has completely failed to take off. The farmers of Shiggaon constituency din't get a single pipe. The project was on no use to the farmers of the district." He dared Bommai to prove his mettle.

"Bommai is a 40% commission agent. Because of him the party has suffered a setback. He has ensured ticket to his inner circle. He will cause an irreparaible damage to party," Olekar attacked in singular.

As soon as the name of Gavisiddappa Dymannavar was announced, protests erupted in Haveri town with the supporters of Neharu Olekar openly expressing their anguish against the BJP leadership for denying their leader the ticket.

The agitators were seen slapping the photos of Bommai and BJP district president Siddaraj Kalakoti with footwear at a protest at Hosamani Siddappa Circle on Thursday.