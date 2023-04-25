Desertions, ticket to 'criminal' may unsettle BJP's plan to defeat Kharge Jr in Karnataka polls

Desertions by prominent leaders just a few weeks ahead of polling may prove to be a setback for the BJP in Chittapur seat.

The party, which had planned strategies to defeat Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s son Priyank, may face an uphill task.

As part of damage control measures, the BJP is organizing a rally by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to campaign in favour of the party candidate Manikanth Rathod, a rowdy sheeter who belongs to the Banjara community.

Also Read | Mallikarjun Kharge takes shots at BJP, PM Modi before Karnataka Assembly elections

Chittapur, which is an SC reserved constituency, will witness a direct fight between Congress and BJP.

Out of the over 2.3 lakh people here, the Koli-Kabbaliga community forms the majority, followed by Lingayats and Banjaras.

Most people in Chittapur depend on agriculture. The farm labourers migrate to other cities after monsoon in search of employment.

Changed equations

Political equations changed after the desertion of three prominent leaders, including Koli-Kabbaliga leader Baburao Chinchansur, despite BJP leaders trying to woo the community by promising to fulfil their demand for ST tag.

The attempt to reach out to Banjaras by getting title deeds distributed to their families by PM Modi appeared to have suffered a jolt after Arvind Chouhan, a strong contender for the BJP ticket, quit the party.

Chouhan joined the Congress along with former MLA Vishwanath Patil Hebbal after the BJP fielded rowdy-sheeter Manikanth Rathod. Rathod has 40 cases lodged against him in Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, including 23 complaints relating to the theft of public distribution system rice.

“The BJP government itself had banished Rathod from Kalaburagi. It is a shame for the party that it has fielded him as its candidate from Chittapur. I challenge BJP leaders for a debate. Let them defend their candidate in front of the public,” said Priyank Kharge.

Split votebanks

Political observers feel that Chouhan’s move to join Congress may split the Banjara votes.

Lingayat leader Hebbal had represented Chittapur constituency for three terms from Janata Party and Janata Dal. With his induction, the Congress is trying to woo the Lingayats.

Chittapur had witnessed intense tussle between Congress and BJP a few months ago when Arvind Chouhan pasted ‘Priyank Kharge missing’ posters, accusing the MLA of being absent from the constituency. This triggered protests from the Congress workers who alleged that the display of posters is an attempt to defame Priyank.

Both parties had lodged complaints against each other. Chouhan was a strong aspirant for the BJP ticket. However, Chouhan joined Congress, upset over the denial of ticket.

By inducting Chouhan, the Congress is hoping to keep the Banjara votebank intact.

But the BJP is trying to capitalise on internal reservation and quota hike given to SC/ST communities, including Banjaras.

It is making efforts to attract the youth by fielding a 26-year-old candidate.

“Chittapur has been lagging behind in development, though Priyank Kharge represented it for two terms. He stays away from the constituency after the election. I will take up road repair works, drinking water supply and irrigation projects once I get elected,” Rathod said.

Contesting on the JD(S) ticket is former principal civil judge Subhas Chandra Rathod, who resigned from service to enter the fray.

Rathod had served as 5th additional judge in Kalaburagi Judicial Magistrate First Court and also as civil judge at Chittapur court from 2019 to 2022.