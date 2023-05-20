DH Toon | Can Congress fulfill its poll promises in Karnataka?

DH Toon | Can Cong fulfill its poll promises in K'taka?

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • May 20 2023, 06:37 ist
  • updated: May 20 2023, 06:37 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

After days of discussion, the Congress high command has finally chosen senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah as the next Chief Minister of Karnataka. But, that’s not it. The veteran leader has got several challenges ahead of him including pleasing D K Shivakumar’s camp. What other challenges lie ahead of him? 

What's Brewing

