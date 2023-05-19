DH Toon | Shutters up for 'shop of love'?

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday hailed the party's performance in the Karnataka Assembly polls as a victory of love over hate and claimed this will be replicated in other states as well.
With the party heading towards a comfortable majority in the southern state, Gandhi said "nafrat ka bazaar" has closed down and "mohabbat ki dukaanein" have opened in the state.
