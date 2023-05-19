DH Toon | Shutters up for 'shop of love'?

Sajith Kumar
Sajith Kumar, DHNS,
  • May 19 2023, 06:46 ist
  • updated: May 19 2023, 06:46 ist
Credit: Sajith Kumar

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday hailed the party's performance in the Karnataka Assembly polls as a victory of love over hate and claimed this will be replicated in other states as well.

With the party heading towards a comfortable majority in the southern state, Gandhi said "nafrat ka bazaar" has closed down and "mohabbat ki dukaanein" have opened in the state.

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Assembly Elections 2023
Rahul Gandhi
Congress

