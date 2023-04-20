DKS vs DKS: Shivakumar's brother Suresh files nomination from same constituency

In a dramatic move, Congress MP from Bengaluru Rural, DK Suresh has filed his nomination for the upcoming Assembly Elections from Kanakapura as an independent candidate. His brother and KPCC President DK Shivakumar is contesting as the Congress candidate from the same constituency.
According to party sources, the decision to field Suresh as an independent candidate was taken as a "precautionary measure".
Shivakumar has 19 cases pending against him with no convictions. These include cases under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act and those for evasion of income tax. "Although there are no convictions, we wanted to play it safe. We all know how the BJP misuses central investigation agencies. In a desperate attempt, they may strike against DK Shivakumar. Hence the party decided that Suresh should contest as a covering candidate," sources said.
The BJP has fielded senior leader R Ashoka to contest against Shivakumar from Kanakapura. Ashoka is a Vokkaliga like Shivakumar.
