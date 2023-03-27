Don't use children for election campaigns: Karnataka Panel

The Karnataka State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (KCPCR) has issued directions prohibiting children from being used for election campaigns and other election-related works.

In a circular issued to all the district administrations, the Commission has asked authorities to follow its directions strictly. "As deputy commissioners are also the election officers, we have issued directions to them that kids should not be used for election campaigns," KSCPCR chairperson Naganna Gowda said.

The Commission has recommended legal action against candidates or political parties who are found making use of children for campaigns. It has also directed the district administrations to set up a dedicated helpline and create awareness among citizens to file complaints.

"We have received complaints on Child Line (1098) about kids forced to take part in political rallies. During previous elections, there were complaints about kids being used to distribute pamphlets. Using kids for election campaigns is a violation of child rights," child rights activist Narasimha G Rao said.

Rao said there were videos recently on social media showing kids talking about political parties. "All such activities are a violation of child rights. No party or person is allowed to involve kids in such activities," he said.