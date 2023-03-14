Drop 15 sitting MLAs: Senior Karnataka Congress leaders to Kharge

A group of senior Congress leaders from Karnataka urged the party top leaders not to re-nominate at least 15 sitting MLAs in the coming Assembly elections.

"At least 15 sitting MLAs were facing strong anti-incumbency. Repeating them would be a huge setback to the party to muster a majority mark in the coming assembly," the Karnataka Congress leaders cautioned the top party leaders.

Senior leaders K H Muniyappa, H K Patil, B N Chandrappa, H Anjaneya, Dinesh Gundu Rao and L Hanumanthaiah met Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge for the past two days and apprised him about the current political situation in the state.

Read | Karnataka: Lobbying for tickets intensifies in Congress

“In the meeting, the state leaders also urged Kharge not to field children or kin of these sitting MLAs,” sources in the Congress said.

At present, Congress has 68 sitting MLAs while another 12 of its MLAs have joined BJP in Operation Lotus in 2019.

The party state screening committee already prepared a list comprising names for most of the constituencies. The committee has recommended single names for 120 constituencies and two or three names for 70 constituencies. The central leaders are likely to hold a meeting in Delhi on March 17 to finalise the names, said the sources.

These leaders urged the party boss to give tickets to young leaders in some of the constituencies and asked the top brass to reconsider some of the names recommended by the screening committee, sources said.

Separately, Anjaneya met Kharge and urged him to give at least 15 seats to Dalit (left) groups. "Since Dalit (left) have sizeable voters in the state, the party should give justice to the community by giving more seats to them," Anjaneya told reporters.

The party should also give proper representation to sub-castes of SC/ST and Other Backward Class, Muniyappa said.

“I have urged Kharge to maintain social justice while giving tickets and not to ignore small communities who also have sizeable voters in many constituencies,” Muniyappa said.