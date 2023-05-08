EC notice to Karnataka BJP over advt against Congress

EC asks Karnataka BJP to provide evidence of allegations made against Congress in newspaper advt

The Congress had approached the poll panel against the advertisement issued by the BJP's Karnataka unit

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 08 2023, 22:47 ist
  • updated: May 08 2023, 22:47 ist
Election Commission of India. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Election Commission on Monday issued a notice to the Karnataka BJP to provide "verifiable and traceable" facts by Tuesday evening regarding its newspaper advertisement that described the Congress as "the most corrupt party in the world".

The Congress had approached the poll panel against the advertisement issued by the BJP's Karnataka unit.

In its notice to the BJP Karnataka president, the Election Commission (EC) said criticism of the policy and governance of opponent parties is a right guaranteed and enshrined in the Constitution as well as an essential function of various political actors under India's electoral process.

Also Read | EC notice to Priyank Kharge, Yatnal over personal attacks

"However, while exercising this right and performing this essential function, the various political parties are expected to uphold high standards of public discourse and adhere to the various provisions of the model code and relevant laws," it said.

The commission has directed the state BJP to "convey the verifiable and traceable facts" regarding the claims made in the advertisement given by them along with an explanation, if any, by 8.00 pm on May 9 and also put that in "public domain".

Earlier, it had issued a similar notice to Congress for its "corruption rate card" advertisement.

Election Commission
Karnataka
Karnataka News
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Assembly Elections 2023
BJP
Congress

