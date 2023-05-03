EC notice to Priyank Kharge, Yatnal over personal attacks

The Election Commission on Wednesday issued show-cause notice to Priyank Kharge for "abusing" the prime minister and Basanagouda R Patil (Yatnal) for "personal attack remark" on Sonia Gandhi.

The commission's move came a day after its appeal to the political parties not to vitiate the election atmosphere. Both leaders have been given time till 5 pm Thursday to explain why further action should not be taken against them.

While taking a swipe at BJP for alleged betrayal of Banjara community in according reservation, Priyank Kharge on Monday said Narendra Modi was "inept", using the word 'nalayak', for "creating confusion" among the Scheduled Caste communities.

The election commission, on receiving a complaint from the BJP, said it examined the video clip and said it violated the model code of conduct. The comisison said the Congress leader's sentence "Aisa nalayak beta baitha to kaisa hota bhai? Ghar kaise chalega?" was prima facie violative of several codes.

Yatnal's last week jibe at Sonia Gandhi came while slamming Mallikarjun Kharge's statement calling the prime minister a venomous snake" Is Sonia gandhi a Vish Kanya (poisonous woman)? Sonia Gandhi works as an agent of China and Pakistan who have destroyed the country," he had said.

The commission on Wednesday asked the political parties, especially its star campaigners, to exercise caution and restraint in their utterances during the campaign and "not to vitiate" the situation.