EC notices to Priyank, Yatnal for remarks on PM, Sonia

EC notices to Priyank Kharge, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal for 'nalayak', 'vishkanya' remarks against Modi, Sonia Gandhi

The Commission has asked Priyank, son of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, to respond to the notice by May 4 evening

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 03 2023, 20:04 ist
  • updated: May 03 2023, 20:09 ist
Congress's Priyank Kharge (left) and BJP's Basanagouda Patil Yatnal (right). Credit: DH Photos

The Election Commission on Wednesday issued a notice to Congress leader Priyank Kharge for his "nalayak" remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying prima facie he has violated provisions of the model code.

The Commission has asked Priyank, son of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, to respond to the notice by May 4 evening as to why appropriate action for violation of the Model Code of Conduct should not be taken against him.

Read | Congress enemy of peace and development: Modi in poll-bound Karnataka

The BJP had moved the poll panel against Priyank for using abusive language against Prime Minister Modi.

The EC on Wednesday also issued a notice to BJP leader Basangouda Patil Yatnal for his "vishkanya" remark against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.

The notice issued by Koppal District Election Officer in Karnataka said prima facie he has violated provisions of the model code.

The BJP's star campaigner has been asked to respond to the notice by Thursday evening.

The poll panel took cognisance of his remarks based on media reports.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Assembly Elections 2023
Karnataka Politics
Priyank Kharge
EC

Related videos

What's Brewing

A younger, active Sun may have started life on Earth

A younger, active Sun may have started life on Earth

In a first, women cops deployed for night duty in Jammu

In a first, women cops deployed for night duty in Jammu

SRK pushes away fan's hand to avoid selfie, video viral

SRK pushes away fan's hand to avoid selfie, video viral

PT Usha meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar

PT Usha meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar

For UP police nothing is 'virat' or 'gambhir'

For UP police nothing is 'virat' or 'gambhir'

India's connection with British royal ceremonies

India's connection with British royal ceremonies

Dead rivers, flaming lakes: India's sewage failure

Dead rivers, flaming lakes: India's sewage failure

 