EC notices to Priyank Kharge, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal for 'nalayak', 'vishkanya' remarks against Modi, Sonia Gandhi

The Election Commission on Wednesday issued a notice to Congress leader Priyank Kharge for his "nalayak" remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying prima facie he has violated provisions of the model code.
The Commission has asked Priyank, son of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, to respond to the notice by May 4 evening as to why appropriate action for violation of the Model Code of Conduct should not be taken against him.
Read | Congress enemy of peace and development: Modi in poll-bound Karnataka
The BJP had moved the poll panel against Priyank for using abusive language against Prime Minister Modi.
The EC on Wednesday also issued a notice to BJP leader Basangouda Patil Yatnal for his "vishkanya" remark against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.
The notice issued by Koppal District Election Officer in Karnataka said prima facie he has violated provisions of the model code.
The BJP's star campaigner has been asked to respond to the notice by Thursday evening.
The poll panel took cognisance of his remarks based on media reports.
