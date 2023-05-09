EC raids Congress leader Yasir Khan Pathan's hotel in Haveri

The flying squad of the Haveri district Election Commission raided a hotel of Congress's Shiggaon candidate Yasir Khan Pathan here on Monday night and seized Rs 6 lakh that was meant for distribution to voters.
Acting on a tip-off, the officials raided Hotel Grand owned by Yasir, on NH-4 near Bankapur toll.
The officials recovered envelopes with Rs 3,000 each in them. The officials claimed that the money was meant to be distributed among voters.
A case in this regard has been filed at Bankapur police station.
Yasir is competing against incumbent Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai for the Shiggaon seat.
