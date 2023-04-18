EC replaces 10 police officers in 3 constituencies in Karnataka

The Election Commission (EC) on Monday ordered transfer of 10 police officers from three assembly constituencies of Karnataka to ensure “smooth conduct” of polling in the state.

R Devaraju, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) in Bengaluru, was replaced with Shiva Prakash Devaraju. Vinayak M Shetagiri will replace Arun Gouda as the Assistant Commissioner of Police in Yeshwanthapura in Bengaluru.

Besides, Jagadish, Manjunath, Suresh K and Shivanna, police inspectors of Rajagopal Nagar, Nandini Layout, Yeshwanthpur and Raja Rajeshwari Nagar respectively, were replaced with Ganesh Hegde, Nalavagalu Manjunatha, Sreekantaiah B N and Shivakumar B M.

The poll-panel acted against the six police officers of R R Nagar constituency in view of the apprehensions that they might be working in favour of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party candidate and horticulture minister Munirathna. The Congress has been alleging that some of the police officers posted in the constituency at the behest of the minister have been biased towards the BJP.

Munirathna was recently accused by the Congress’s candidate in R R Nagar, Kusuma Hanumantharayappa, who filed a police complaint accusing the BJP leader of “inciting hatred” between Kannadigas and Tamils.

The EC sources said that the commission had transferred the six police officers from R R Nagar constituency to ensure stricter enforcement of law and smooth conduct of polling.

The poll-panel however did not receive any formal complaint against the police officers, who were transferred, but acted proactively to ensure free and fair elections.

The EC also asked Jayappa S Nyamagoudar to replace Manjunath as the Deputy Superintendent of Police and Mahantesh K Dhamanavar to replace Anand Vagamode as the Circle Inspector in the Surpur constituency in Yadgir district of the State. The poll-panel acted against the police officers in Surpur in view of allegations about their incompetent handling of clashes between the BJP and the Congress activists.

The poll-panel replaced Manjunath S, Deputy Superintendent of Police of Devadurga constituency in Raichur district of the state, with Venugopal. It also replaced Khwaja Hussain, the Circle Inspector in the same constituency, with Vasantha Kumar. The EC acted against them in view of allegations about a candidate being intimidated by another.