EC seeks Cong's clarification on Sonia's K'taka remark

EC seeks Kharge's clarification on Sonia's ‘Karnataka sovereignty’ remark

The social media post had Sonia Gandhi's picture of addressing a rally in Karnataka

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 08 2023, 20:42 ist
  • updated: May 08 2023, 20:46 ist
Credit: PTI Photo

The Election Commission of India has issued a letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to provide clarification and take rectification measures in respect of the social media post which has been put up on the Official INC Twitter handle and attributed to Chairperson CPP. 

The social media post had Sonia Gandhi's picture of addressing a rally in Karnataka with a caption, "The Congress will not allow anyone to pose a threat to Karnataka's reputation, sovereignty or integrity."

More to follow... 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Election Commission of India
Sonia Gandhi
Mallikarjun Kharge
Congress
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Karnataka News

Related videos

What's Brewing

NASA's snake-like robot on a mission to discover life

NASA's snake-like robot on a mission to discover life

China: First ChatGPT arrest over fake train crash news

China: First ChatGPT arrest over fake train crash news

Witch-hunting survivors fight fresh battle in Jharkhand

Witch-hunting survivors fight fresh battle in Jharkhand

Unseasonal snowfall in Kashmir affects normal life

Unseasonal snowfall in Kashmir affects normal life

NASA launches two small satellites to track hurricanes

NASA launches two small satellites to track hurricanes

Sonam delivers speech at King Charles III's coronation

Sonam delivers speech at King Charles III's coronation

India’s poor need a hand, not alms

India’s poor need a hand, not alms

How BBMP clears stray cows from streets 

How BBMP clears stray cows from streets 

The ultimate guide to home insurance

The ultimate guide to home insurance

How to assess MLA candidates?  

How to assess MLA candidates?  

 