EC seeks Kharge's clarification on Sonia's ‘Karnataka sovereignty’ remark

The Election Commission of India has issued a letter to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to provide clarification and take rectification measures in respect of the social media post which has been put up on the Official INC Twitter handle and attributed to Chairperson CPP.
The social media post had Sonia Gandhi's picture of addressing a rally in Karnataka with a caption, "The Congress will not allow anyone to pose a threat to Karnataka's reputation, sovereignty or integrity."
CPP Chairperson Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji sends a strong message to 6.5 crore Kannadigas:
"The Congress will not allow anyone to pose a threat to Karnataka's reputation, sovereignty or integrity." pic.twitter.com/W6HjKYWjLa
— Congress (@INCIndia) May 6, 2023
More to follow...
