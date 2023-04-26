EC to look into 'bribe offer' to JD(S) candidate in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar

Hours after Chamarajanagar JD(S) candidate asserted that he had received a call from BJP candidate and minister V Somanna offering bribe to withdraw nomination, the election commission said it will issue notice to verify the incident.

To a query by reporters, Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Meena said the commission will look into the matter. "The returning officer will verify (this incident). The JD(S) candidate himself has not given any complaint. We do not know whether this audio clip is genuine or not. The returning officer will issue notice to both the parties. Based on their statement, we will take further action," he said.

After an audio clip containing the conversation went viral, JD(S) candidate A M Mallikarjuna Swamy has claimed before the media that he did receive a call offering bribe to withdraw his nomination for the Chamarajanagar segment. "I was offered Rs 50 lakh and car with flagpole (position). But I won't quit. I have decided to contest and there is no going back," he had said.

When it was pointed out that the candidate has admitted to the call, Meena reiterated that they were yet to get a complaint from the candidate. "There is also the issue of genuineness of the audio clip," he said.

DH reached out to Swamy to ask whether a complaint will be filed. "I will discuss with the higher ups in the party and decide on filing a complaint by tomorrow," he said.