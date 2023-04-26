EC to probe 'bribe offer' to JD(S) candidate in K'taka

EC to look into 'bribe offer' to JD(S) candidate in Karnataka's Chamarajanagar

When it was pointed out that the candidate has admitted to the call, Meena reiterated that they were yet to get a complaint from the candidate

Chiranjeevi Kulkarni
Chiranjeevi Kulkarni, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 26 2023, 21:45 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2023, 21:49 ist

Hours after Chamarajanagar JD(S) candidate asserted that he had received a call from BJP candidate and minister V Somanna offering bribe to withdraw nomination, the election commission said it will issue notice to verify the incident.

To a query by reporters, Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Meena said the commission will look into the matter. "The returning officer will verify (this incident). The JD(S) candidate himself has not given any complaint. We do not know whether this audio clip is genuine or not. The returning officer will issue notice to both the parties. Based on their statement, we will take further action," he said.

Read | Curious case of 2 'banned-entry' candidates in K'taka Assembly polls

After an audio clip containing the conversation went viral, JD(S) candidate A M Mallikarjuna Swamy has claimed before the media that he did receive a call offering bribe to withdraw his nomination for the Chamarajanagar segment. "I was offered Rs 50 lakh and car with flagpole (position). But I won't quit. I have decided to contest and there is no going back," he had said.
When it was pointed out that the candidate has admitted to the call, Meena reiterated that they were yet to get a complaint from the candidate. "There is also the issue of genuineness of the audio clip," he said.

DH reached out to Swamy to ask whether a complaint will be filed. "I will discuss with the higher ups in the party and decide on filing a complaint by tomorrow," he said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Karnataka Assembly Polls
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Assembly Elections 2023
Election Commission of India

Related videos

What's Brewing

Freddie Mercury's belongings headed for auction

Freddie Mercury's belongings headed for auction

Milky Way's fate? Astronomers tell what ignites quasars

Milky Way's fate? Astronomers tell what ignites quasars

Pope allows women to vote at upcoming bishops' meeting

Pope allows women to vote at upcoming bishops' meeting

Centre directs Bournvita to take down misleading ads

Centre directs Bournvita to take down misleading ads

Pony.ai gets nod for driverless robotaxis in Guangzhou

Pony.ai gets nod for driverless robotaxis in Guangzhou

 