Elaborate arrangements for Modi’s ‘Mini Dasara’ in Mysuru on April 30

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Roadshow’ scheduled for 5.30 pm on Sunday in Mysuru is touted to be a ‘Mini Dasara Procession.’ Elaborate arrangements both for the events and its security are underway since Thursday.

Over one lakh people from Varuna, Chamundeshwari, Chamaraja, Krishnaraja and Narasimharaja Assembly constituencies are expected to witness the roadshow. Thus, it is touted to influence the voters of these constituencies. However, road blocks and traffic diversions over 24 hours prior to the event on Saturday, are likely to influence the voters negatively.

Modi’s road show

Modi is expected to arrive from Belur in Hassan at the helipad on Oval Grounds near the Crawford Hall. He will travel in a closed vehicle via MUDA Circle (M N Jois Circle), Ramaswamy Circle, Chamaraja Double Road and reach the Gun House Circle. From Gun House Circle, he will take part in the road show on the Dasara Jumbo Savari procession route or Raja Marga. It will proceed via Maharaja Government Sanskrit Mahapaata Shaala, Mysuru City Corporation office, City Bus Stand, Krishnaraja Circle, Sayyaji Rao Road, Ayurveda College Circle and Millennium Circle.

Inconvenience

Thus, the roads and junctions and also the smaller roads connecting them, in a radius of almost one km are being blocked, inconveniencing the residents of this zone and those passing through this zone, to reach either home or work place and also those using the roads for emergencies.

M S Mahesh, a banker travelling from Jayalakshmipuram to Agrahara, said, on JLB Road, at Metropole Circle, it was utter confusion around 5.30 pm, as the road towards Devaraja Urs Road was blocked and the signal lights were switched off. “Policemen were present in large numbers, but they were standing there as if it was none of their business,” he complained.

No entry

G Shwetha, a lecturer, said, “It was a similar confusion at the Junction of Vinobha Road and Dewan’s Road, as vehicles not given entry on Devaraja Urs Road and JLB Road, had piled up there.”

C Javaregowda, an electrician, said, “It was more ridiculous on Narayana Shastri Road in Sunnadakeri. Those coming from Shanthala Talkies side and Chamaraja Double Road were given entry and it was congested. To add to the woes, those coming from link roads of N S Road were being returned by policemen at the Double Road Junction.”

Fuel, time, energy

“Taking all deviations, people somehow reached the RTO Circle, to find that the entry towards Ramaswamy Circle was blocked. People were unnecessarily exploring Mysuru city, trying to find a way to their respective destinations, burning precious fuel of their vehicles, besides wasting their time and energy,” said Mantelingaiah, a sales executive.