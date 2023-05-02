Elect BJP candidates for protection and prosperity of Karnataka and India: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that a vote given to each BJP candidate including V Somanna in Varuna with huge margin will bring BJP to power with clear majority in the State. This will make Varuna, Mysuru, Bengaluru, Karnataka and India secured, developed (Vikasith), prosperous.

This will even make Narendra Modi as Prime Minister again in the next parliamentary election. Only PM Modi will make India secure, develop and prosper.

Addressing a public rally of Varuna constituency at Hosakote in Mysuru district, he questioned "If Congress cannot secure or develop nation or end corruption, why should Congress or Siddaramaiah in Varuna be voted?"

Amit Shah began his speech offering obeisance to Goddess Chamundeshwari, Nanjangud Srikanteshwara swamy and Suttur mutt.

He said that Assembly elections in the entire state are important, but the election in Varuna is very significant. If Somanna is elected as MLA, Varuna will be made a model constituency in the entire Country and Somanna will be made a very big man.

He said, "if the Siddaramaiah led Congress government comes to power again, they will withdraw the ban against PFI. They will give 4 per cent reservation back to minority communities (muslims) and will withdraw enhancement of reservation to Lingayats, SCs and STs."

Amit Shah said, "Siddaramaiah has insulted the Lingayat community by saying that the community brought corruption. They had even insulted the community by removing Veerendra Patil and Nijalingappa from power. But we made B S Yeddyurappa as CM, he presented the 'Krishi (Agriculture) budget'. BSY and Basavaraj Bommai took PM Krishi Sinchai Yojana ahead. They gave a list of 54 lakh farmers from Karnataka and, under Kisan Samrudhii scheme scheme (Rs 10,000 per farmer per year) Rs 15,000 Crores were deposited to their bank accounts."

He added, "Siddaramaiah led Congress Government was the biggest corrupt in the entire Country, and they did nothing except corruption. AICC had made Karnataka the ATM for it during that tenure. Mysugar factory reached the stage of closure in Mandya when Congress was in power, but BJP re-opened it. Siddaramaiah halted the Bengaluru-Mysuru Express Highway project during his five years tenure. But when the BSY led BJP came to power, PM Modi started the works of BM Express Highway and completed it."

Amit Shah said, "PM Modi began construction of Sri Rama Mandir in Ayodhya. PM Modi has been securing the nation. When Pakistan attacked Kashmir, Modi called for surgical strike and air strike."

Former Chief Minsiter B S Yeddyurappa, MPs V Srinivasprasad, Pratap Simha, candidates of Varuna, TNarsipura and Nanjangud, V Somanna, Dr Revanna and B Harshavardhan respectively and others were present.

Shah also alleged that Siddaramaiah has been changing constituencies for each election from Varuna to Chamundeshwari to Badami as he is not developing any constituency. Hence people are chasing him away from each constituency. He questioned why people should vote for one who is retiring and why not a future leader, who will stay active in politics and work for them always.