Election FAQs: How to change your address on voter ID

Politics in Karnataka is heating up with the polls scheduled for May 10. While the ruling BJP is still mulling on their candidate list, Congress has already announced their first list of candidates and discussions are under way for the second list.

In case eligible voters wish to change the details on their voter ID card, they can go about it from the Voter Portal.

First, individuals need to register themselves on the voter portal and then carry out the following steps to change their address:

How to change the address from one Assembly Constituency to another?

Voters need to choose the form "Shifted to other Place" after registering themselves on the portal. Then, they need to provide their Voter ID card number and verify the fetched details. Users then need to choose the option shifted outside Assembly Constituency. They need to fill in the new address, upload an image, and upload relevant documents. The user then has to verify these details before submitting the form. A Reference ID is then generated for status tracking.

If users have shifted addresses within the Assembly Constituency and need to reflect the same on their Voter IDs, the procedure is the same, except that they have to choose the "Shifted within Assembly Constituency" option.

Users migrating to a new Assembly Constituency need to fill out the relevant form, which will delete their names from the previous electoral roll and place them in the fresh one in the constituency they are moving to.

What documents are required?

A recent passport-size coloured photograph is needed along with scanned copies of documentary proof of age and residence.