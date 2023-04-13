Election FAQs: How to register to vote offline

Karnataka is gearing up for the Assembly elections. For those looking for an easy guide to know how to enroll themselves for voting in the upcoming elections, this is the right place.

You can enroll both online and offline to register yourself to vote. For the online process, you may visit the Election Commission's Voter Portal.

For offline registration, here is the two-step guide:

*Fill two copies of Form 6.This form is also available free of cost in offices of Electoral Registration Officers / Assistant Electoral Registration Officers and Booth Level Officers.

*The application accompanied by copies of the relevant documents can be filed in person before the concerned Electoral Registration Officer / Assistant Electoral Registration Officer or sent by post addressed to him or can be handed over to the Booth Level Officer of your polling area.

In case of any issues, you can call at 1950.

Elections in Karnataka for all 224 Assembly seats are scheduled for May 10 with the result date being May 13.