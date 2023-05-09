Election FAQs - What is a hung assembly? How is a government formed in case of a hung assembly?

With Karnataka Assembly Elections just around the corner and political parties in the fray fighting to assert their dominance in the state, let us understand what a hung Assembly is.

What is a hung Assembly and how is a government formed in such a case?

If no political party or alliance manages to receive an absolute majority, it is known as a hung parliament. In such a scenario, it is not possible for any party to form a government without support from other political parties. The Governor invites the leader of the single largest party to form the government and usually gives the leader and the party 10 days to show an absolute majority. If the party is unable to show a majority in the prescribed time period, the Governor dissolves the parliament and calls for re-election.

External support to form a government

If a party or an alliance doesn’t have an absolute majority, it can get external support from a political party to form the government. The party offering external support isn’t usually part of the government and the politicians don’t hold ministerial positions. Governments formed using external support tend to be fragile and vulnerable as there is no commitment from the party that's offering external support.

Minority government

A minority government is one where the government doesn’t have an absolute majority and so, can’t pass laws without the votes of parties not participating in the government. There have been instances in the past wherein the minority government survived a vote of no-confidence because the MPs abstained from voting for the government and hence, saved the government from defeat. Minority governments don't usually complete their full terms in office.