Election portal launched for first-time voters in Karnataka

K'taka: Election portal launched for first-time voters

The chatbot helps voters test their political literacy and access useful resources and participate in online and offline forums

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 01 2023, 02:04 ist
  • updated: May 01 2023, 03:40 ist
A citizen war room has also been set up where volunteers will take calls (in both Kannada and English) from across the state and answer queries about elections. Credit: Special Arrangement

Reap Benefit, an NGO, recently launched ‘#Vote4Future’ campaign to create awareness among first-time voters. The citizen war room and WhatsApp chatbot has been available to first-time voters across the state.

This will help first-time voters navigate the elections. A citizen war room has also been set up where volunteers will take calls (in both Kannada and English) from across the state and answer queries about elections.

The chatbot helps voters test their political literacy and access useful resources and participate in online and offline forums. 

"Nearly 50 lakh voters are going to exercise their right to vote for the first time in this election," said Srinivas Alavilli, a civic activist who has been mentoring the Reap Benefit team on this campaign.

 

