Election portal launched for first-time voters in Karnataka

Reap Benefit, an NGO, recently launched ‘#Vote4Future’ campaign to create awareness among first-time voters. The citizen war room and WhatsApp chatbot has been available to first-time voters across the state.
This will help first-time voters navigate the elections. A citizen war room has also been set up where volunteers will take calls (in both Kannada and English) from across the state and answer queries about elections.
Also Read | Creative community steps up to promote voter participation
The chatbot helps voters test their political literacy and access useful resources and participate in online and offline forums.
"Nearly 50 lakh voters are going to exercise their right to vote for the first time in this election," said Srinivas Alavilli, a civic activist who has been mentoring the Reap Benefit team on this campaign.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Pakodanomics is the new economics
A wallet of candies
As India greys, care economy blooms
Kochi Water Metro ferries over 10,000 on Sunday
Messi steals show at Kerala's Thrissur Pooram
100th Mann Ki Baat: Heritage sites get ready for shows
Napoli ready to end 33-year long wait for Italian title
Korean waves whet an appetite for curls
Understanding Patanjali’s philosophy of Yoga
Migrant voters: An identity crisis in K'taka