Election Quotient: Do you know these 7 facts about Karnataka polls? 

Karnataka is all set to vote on May 10. As political parties are upbeat about their prospects, let us give you some interesting and lesser-known facts about Karnataka polls over the years.

1. Nearly 17,000 voters are centenarians

Nearly 17,000 voters are above the age of 100. This fact was revealed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar as he announced the dates for the election. He said, "Karnataka has 12.15 lakh voters who are 80-plus, including 16,976 centenarian voters. Also, there are 5.55 lakh persons with disabilities registered with the Election Commission,” as reported by NDTV.

2. A contesting candidate can’t visit his constituency!

Vinay Kulkarni, a Congress candidate contesting from Dharwad can’t visit his constituency following a court-imposed ban. His wife Shivaleela filed the nomination on his behalf! Kulkarni is in touch with the electorate through video messages.

Vinay Kulkarni was arrested and remanded in judicial custody in November 2020 in connection with the murder of BJP leader and Zilla Panchayat member Yogesh Gowda Goudar in June 2016. Though the top court granted him bail in the matter, it said so only on the condition that he would not visit Dharwad.

3. Shamanur Shivashankarappa is the oldest candidate to throw his hat into the ring

Congress’s Shamanur Shivashankarappa, at 92, is the oldest candidate contesting these elections. He is a Congress candidate from Davanagere South Assembly constituency and is an industrialist-turned-politician.

Though a nonagenarian, on the campaign trail, he said, “I have always been with people... I don’t feel like 92, but more 60 or 70,” as reported by The Hindu.

4. Record-making Speakers

K S Nagarathnamma, a seven-time MLA from Gundlupet, is the only woman Speaker that the Legislative Assembly has seen. Nagarathnamma was Speaker between 1972 and 1978. Srinivaspur Congress MLA K R Ramesh Kumar is the only Speaker to have occupied the post twice - once between 1994 and 1999 and for a second time between 2018 and 2019.

5. Shirahatti, the bellwether constituency

It may sound strange, but Shirahatti has been a sort of pointer to who wins the Assembly elections to form the government. The trend has been true since 1972. In 1983, for example, an Independent won Shirahatti but supported the Ramakrishna Hegde government. In 2004, the MLA from the Congress won, which formed the government with JD(S). In 2018, the BJP won here and ended up forming the government.

6. The most electorally-diverse constituency

The Kolar Gold Field (KGF) is one of the most diverse electoral constituencies. It has elected MLAs from different political ideologies. Candidates from CPI, Republican Party of India, CPI(M), AIADMK, Bharatiya Republican Party, BJP and Congress have won from this seat. However, on the other end of the continuum, the JD(S) has had no presence from this constituency.

7. The genesis of elections lies in 1881

It was in 1881 that the seeds of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly were sown by the Maharaja of Mysore Chamarajendra Wadiyar making way for the Mysore Representative Assembly. He was of the opinion that government policies must be open to public discussion. In its early form, the Assembly had representatives of landholders and merchants from all parts of the state.

