Everything you need to know about Karnataka assembly elections 2023

The Karnataka Assembly election 2023 was a high-octane affair which many believed to be foretelling ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. Congress, which managed to sweep the state bagging 135 seats has gotten a much-needed boost in the arm to posit itself as the main Opposition against BJP which only managed 66 seats but has its eye firmly on coming back to power in the Centre and other states in subsequent polls. However, the saffron party's loss has also meant its exit from South India completely for now. A day after the results, DH brings you all you need to know about the Karnataka Assembly Elections.