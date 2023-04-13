Except KR, BJP lists candidates to all segments in Mysuru region

The BJP has announced 28 of its candidates among 29 Assembly segments in the Old Mysuru region, except Krishnaraja (KR) constituency in Mysuru city.

The BJP had listed out 25 candidates on Tuesday night while three more candidates were announced on Wednesday night. The nominees in the second list are Chidananda (Shravanabelagola), G V Basavaraju (Arsikere) and K M Krishna Naik (H D Kote – ST reserved).

In KR, while the JD(S) has already declared its candidate, K V Mallesh, who was candidate in 2018 also, the Congress has not yet finalised its candidate.

Two time MLA - once JD(S) (2004) and once Congress (2013) – M K Somashekar who has lost thrice against incumbent MLA S A Ramadass is a strong aspirant. However, he has contenders in N M Naveen Kumar and former corporator M Pradeep Kumar. Naveen is the son of former MUDA chairman K R Mohan Kumar, who joined the BJP along with MP V Srinivas Prasad in 2017. However, Mohan became inactive in politics, while Naveen became active in Congress.

Rajeev, strong contender

MUDA ex-chairman H V Rajeev is a strong contender with Ramadass for the BJP ticket. The other one in the fray is city BJP president T S Srivathsa. In 2013, Rajeev was a KJP candidate, supported by former CM B S Yediyurappa.

According to a senior BJP leader, Ramadass has contact with the party high command and it is difficult to evade him ticket. “He is less corrupt, compared to other MLAs of Mysuru city. He has taken extra effort to reach government benefits to the people. Still, he is a failure as a leader. Despite being in power since 1994, as MLA and minister, he has failed to groom second line leadership. He has not helped the party in the neighbouring segments,” he said.

Drawbacks

Another senior leader said that besides his other drawbacks, the person managing the affairs of the MLA’s office of Ramadass is a major problem. “The party workers and also voters of the constituency complain that the presence of that particular person in the MLA’s office and the person’s discriminatory powers are a problem. Issues like gumbaz on a few city bus stops, under KR constituency, are a result of that person,” he said.

In H D Kote, besides Naik, H V Krishnaswamy and former chairman of Jungle Lodges and Resorts M Appanna were aspirants. A native of Kamalapura in Huliyuru Durga taluk of Tumakuru district, Naik was an aspirant of Congress ticket in 2018 and was residing in Kote since almost a decade. Later, the JD(S) leaders assured him a ticket. As the JD(S) nominated Jayaprakash, son of the late MLA Chikkanna, the BJP roped in Naik and issued him the ticket.

Naik donated two oxygenated ambulance to Taluk Hospital and distributed food kits to 25,000 families during the Covid crisis. He had also opened ‘Appaji Canteen’ in honour of JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda to provide food to the needy at subsidised rates.

Krishnaswamy was in touch with the BJP leaders in Kote and was seen in public events. Appanna was also in touch with the local BJP leaders since a while.