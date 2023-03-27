Expelled JD(S) MLA Srinivas to join Congress

Expelled JD(S) legislator S R Srinivas resigned as Gubbi MLA on Monday and is set to join Congress soon.

Srinivas was expelled from JD(S) last year for allegedly cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha election, leading to the defeat of party candidate Kupendra Reddy.

Speaking to reporters, KPCC president DK Shivakumar said Srinivas had already submitted his application to Congress and he would be joining the party soon.

On his part, Srinivas said he was moving away from the JD(S) with a “heavy heart”.

Expressing gratitude towards JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda, Srinivas said he had treated him like a son. “I don’t know in what unfortunate moment the party decided to expel me,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Congress inducted Manjunath Kunnur, a former MP and three-time MLA who hails from Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s constituency Shiggaon along with former Chintamani MLA MC Sudhakar.

Three other leaders from the BJP and JD(S), along with hundreds of their followers got inducted into Congress. Kunnur, who hails from Shiggaon, was earlier with the Congress. “It was a crime that I quit the party,” adding he would stay with Congress “until (his) last breath”.

Kunnur’s son Rajeev also joined Congress. That people in Bommai’s home constituency are quitting is an indication of both Bommai and BJP’s failure, Shivakumar predicted. “They have failed to instil confidence among people. This is a clear indication of which way the elections will swing,” he said.

B L Devaraj, JD(S) candidate from KR Pet in the 2019 bypolls, also joined Congress. Devaraj had lost against BJP’s K C Narayana Gowda, giving the saffron party its first win in the segment. The JD(S) did not give the ticket to Devaraj this time.