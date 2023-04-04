Eye surgeon Dr Appaji Gowda, ex-MLA from Halappa, joins BJP

Ophthalmologist Dr Appaji Gowda joined the BJP on Tuesday. His addition to its ranks gives the saffron party hope that it will aid its plan to expand in the Vokkaliga-dominated Old Mysuru region.

Gowda, who was president of the Vokkaligara Sangha twice, is said to be in contention for the BJP’s ticket from Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar’s Kanakapura constituency.

Along with Gowda and his supporters, the BJP also inducted Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah’s loyalist and former Hadagali lawmaker VB Halappa (Nandihalli) into its fold.

“Gowda’s entry will strengthen the party in the Old Mysuru region,” BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel said.

Halappa, a Panchamasali Lingayat leader, was roped into the BJP by Transport Minister B Sriramulu with an eye on consolidating the community’s votes in Ballari and Vijayanagar districts. Halappa was elected as Hadagali MLA in 1999. He is said to be Hadagali Congress MLA PT Parameshwar Naik’s arch-rival.

Welcoming Halappa into the party, Sriramulu said he wields considerable influence in both districts. “Halappa’s entry will help BJP win 10 seats in the twin districts of Ballari and Vijayanagar,” Sriramulu said.

After inducting the two leaders, Kateel exuded confidence that the BJP would retain power with a “huge mandate” in the May 10 Assembly election.