Finally, it's one happy family: Gowda clan unites for campaign

Former prime minister and JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda and his family members took out a roadshow, campaigning for party candidates in Hassan and Arsikere Assembly constituencies in the district on Thursday.

JD(S) legislature party leader H D Kumaraswamy, MLA H D Revanna, ZP members Bhavani Revanna, MP Prajwal Revanna and MLC Suraj Revanna accompanied him.

Addressing the people at Arsikere, Deve Gowda said, "Shivalingegowda was brought in and elected as MLA for three consecutive terms. But, he insulted me. His statements that no one voted for him seeing my face has hurt me. Hence, the people should ensure the victory of JD(S) candidate N R Santosh".

Hassan district is the native of JD(S). Hence, the JD(S) candidates from Arsikere, Hassan and other segments should win. Everyone should work in tandem for their victory, he said.

Kumaraswamy said, "Do not take the Deve Gowda family lightly. We have all joined hands for the victory of the party candidates".

Bhavani said, "The people have been facing a lot of problems for the last five years. Hence, they have taken an oath for the victory of JD(S). It is certain that the party will win all seven segments in Hassan district".