FIRs registered regarding alleged clash between BJP and Cong workers in Varuna

Two FIRs have been filed in Narasipura police station regarding an alleged clash between BJP and Congress workers in Varuna constituency in TNarsipura, Mysuru district on Monday, followed by complaint and counter complaint by both groups.

However, in both complaints, the names of the political parties have not been mentioned.

Mahesh (a Congress worker), a resident of Hosathirumakoodalu, T Narsipur has lodged a complaint at 11 am on Monday against Dilip Byrapura and Kiran Byrapura.

In the complaint, Mahesh has stated that when he was going to hotel Mallanna in T Narsipura taluk on his bike on Monday morning, a boy came in his way at a very high speed. When he tried to question the boy about it, he came back with over 20 men to the hotel with stones and sticks.

Dilip allegedly hit him on the head with a stick and his left hand. Kumar and Anand — residents of T Narsipur — were also injured and subsequently treated at the T Narsipura government hospital, he stated. The FIR has been filed under sections column 143, 147, 341, 323, 324, 504 read with 149 of IPC (minor offence).

Dilip Byrapura (president of BJP booth no 109, Bhyrapura layout, T Narsipura, Varuna constituency) , a resident of Byrapura of T Narsipura taluk has lodged a counter complaint at noon on Monday, against Mahesh, Kumar and three others. In the complaint Dilip has stated that, when the aforementioned Kiran was heading towards Mallanna hotel on his bike, Mahesh, Kumar and his brother stopped Kiran's bike and assaulted him.

When he (Kumar) went to pacify them, they abused them verbally on election issues and hit him on the head with a stick. They even threatened to murder them and left the place. Both he and Kiran who were injured were treated at the T Narsipura government hospital. An FIR has been filed under column 143, 147, 341, 323, 324, 504, 506 read with 149 of IPC (minor offence).