Savadi meets Congress leaders after BJP denies ticket

Former Karnataka Deputy CM Savadi, denied ticket by BJP, meets Congress leaders

Savadi, currently a BJP MLC, is a three-time MLA from Athani but lost in the 2018 elections to Kumathalli

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 14 2023, 13:14 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2023, 13:14 ist
Former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi. Credit: Raju Gavali/DH Photo

Former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, who announced his decision to resign from the primary membership of the BJP after being denied ticket to contest in the May 10 Assembly elections, on Friday met senior Congress leaders, including its state unit President D K Shivakumar.

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Congress general secretary and party in-charge of Karnataka, Randeep Singh Surjewala were among those present. Ignoring Savadi's request, the BJP had earlier this week given the Athani seat in Belagavi district to sitting MLA Mahesh Kumathalli.

Also Read | Laxman Savadi leaves for Bengaluru to decide his political fate

Savadi, currently a BJP MLC, is a three-time MLA from Athani but lost in the 2018 elections to Kumathalli (then in the Congress). Kumathalli was among the group of defectors who helped the BJP to bring down the Congress-JD(S) coalition and form its government under the leadership of B S Yediyurappa in 2019.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Karnataka Elections 2023
Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Laxman Savadi
BJP
Congress
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

Newfound fossils shed light on bat evolution

Newfound fossils shed light on bat evolution

Art series places B’luru landmarks in US settings

Art series places B’luru landmarks in US settings

DH Toon: As Cong infighting continues in Rajasthan...

DH Toon: As Cong infighting continues in Rajasthan...

How content is customised on social media to woo voters

How content is customised on social media to woo voters

As Earth warms, more droughts suck soil, plants dry

As Earth warms, more droughts suck soil, plants dry

Tigers are thriving. Are forests keeping up?

Tigers are thriving. Are forests keeping up?

 