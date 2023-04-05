Freebies worth Rs 12 crore seized in poll-bound Karnataka

Freebies worth Rs 12 cr seized in poll-bound Karnataka

As many as 526 FIRs have been booked with regard to the seizures

PTI
PTI, Bengaluru,
  • Apr 05 2023, 20:26 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2023, 20:26 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Enforcement agencies made seizures totalling nearly Rs 70 crore in poll-bound Karnataka since the model code of conduct (MCC) came into force on March 29, the Election Commission said on Wednesday.

The seizures include cash (Rs 22.75 crore), liquor (Rs 24.45 crore) and freebies (Rs 12 crore), the office of the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka, said in a press release. As many as 526 FIRs have been booked with regard to the seizures.

".....the worth of total seizure which includes cash, material, liquor, drug etc total to Rs 69,36,17,467", it said. It was noted that the seizures before the announcement of the May 10 Assembly polls totalled to about Rs 58 crore.

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023
Assembly Elections 2023
Karnataka Assembly Polls
Karnataka News

