Govindraj Nagar: BJP, Cong run neck and neck as sitting MLA changes constituency 

In 2018, Govindraj Nagar was the first ward in the city to introduce free public Wi-Fi.

The initiative was spearheaded by the ward corporator, Umesh Shetty, the current BJP candidate in the Govindraj Nagar constituency.

With its incumbent MLA and Housing Minister V Somanna vacating the seat to contest from Varuna and Chamarajanagar, the BJP hopes to retain this seat through his close aide Shetty, a two-time corporator from Nagarbhavi and Govindraj Nagar.

Located next to Vijay Nagar, Govindraj Nagar is spread across 10 wards with an area of 10.32 sq km and a voter population of 2.96 lakh. Like its neighbour, Govindraj Nagar is a Vokkaliga-dominated constituency.

The Congress has fielded Priya Krishna, a two-time MLA who defeated Somanna in the 2009 bypoll. Krishna, son of Vijay Nagar MLA M Krishnappa, lost to Somanna in 2018 by a margin of 11,375 votes.

Congress leaders claim that Krishna stands a good chance this time as he has been silently working in the constituency despite his defeat. Locals say both Krishna and Shetty are running neck-and-neck.

Sujatha, a homemaker, said: "Somanna has done good work as an MLA and Umesh Shetty has been a good corporator. But, considering issues such as price rise affecting the common man, it might be a challenge for any BJP candidate."

Shambu Lingaiah, a barber, added that Govindraj Nagar’s poorer neighbourhoods needed development. "In our street, access to drinking water and garbage collection are issues that remain unaddressed despite repeated pleas," he said.

R Prakash, ex-corporator and JD(S) candidate, echoed the concern. "There are hospitals, but no infrastructure. Garbage collection and drinking water issues need immediate attention," he said, promising to work on them if he wins.

2018 results

Winner: V Somanna (BJP)

Nearest rival: Priya Krishna (Congress)

2023 candidates

BJP: Umesh Shetty

Congress: Priya Krishna

JD(S): R Prakash

Main issues

Lack of drinking water

Garbage mismanagement

Inadequate hospital infrastructure

Flooding in low-lying areas