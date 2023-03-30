Gubbi Srinivas joins Congress, more to come, claims DKS

The D K Shivakumar-led Congress inducted expelled JD(S) MLA S R Srinivas (Vasu) on Thursday, after trying to poach him for 'several years'.

Srinivas became the third lawmaker to join the Congress in the last month. BJP MLCs Baburao Chinchansur and Puttanna also joined the Congress.

More BJP leaders will join the Congress party in the coming days, said Shivakumar.

Speaking after the induction of Srinivas, Shivakumar said he was trying to poach him for several years. "He did not fall for my bait until now. He now understands which way the voters are swinging," he said.

Srinivas joining the Congress was not just strength for the party in Tumakuru region, but across the Old Mysore belt, he said.

Shivakumar said in two years, 37 JD(S) leaders, including Madhu Bangarappa and C R Manohar, had joined the Congress. "Apart from Chinchansur and Puttanna, former CM B S Yediyurappa's loyalist Mohan Limbikayi, BJP's 2018 Hirekerur candidate U B Banakar and former MP Manjunath Kunnur have also joined force with us. More BJP leaders will join Congress in the coming days," he claimed.

His claims came even as Bommai accused Shivakumar over making ticket offers to BJP MLAs. "The BJP which formed the government by poaching JD(S) and Congress leaders has no moral authority to talk about poaching," Shivakumar charged.