Had Modi read Ramayana, Cong leader Ugrappa seeks to know

The BJP should have followed the ideals of Lord Ram. Where has Prime Minister Modi left his wife? he asked

Gayathri G R, DHNS, Chamarajanagar,
  • May 04 2023, 21:45 ist
  • updated: May 05 2023, 01:51 ist
V S Ugrappa. Credit: Special Arrangement

Congress leader V S Ugrappa alleged that if there is any party with anti-Hindu ideology, it is the BJP. 

He was addressing media persons in Chamarajanagar on Thursday.

The BJP should have followed the ideals of Lord Ram. Where has Prime Minister Modi left his wife? he asked.

Also Read | Chidambaram slams PM's 'stable govt' pitch in Karnataka polls
 

Commenting on Congress poll manifesto of proposing a ban on Bajrang Dal, Ugrappa said, "You should read the epic Ramayana if you have a commitment to build a casteless, non-exploitative and equal society. Has Modi read Ramayana? Wasn't Ramayana for Sita? I ask the modern Ram Bhakts, including Modi, where has he left his wife? Has he been paying for her expenses? She has been visiting Anjanadri in Hampi every year to offer prayers. I offer my 'namaskaras' to her," he said.

"It is our commitment to ban the organisations that disrupt peace and harmony in society. Our main intention is to create a peaceful environment in the state with all religions. The clause was included in the poll manifesto to send a message to the organisations that have been involved in anti-social activities," Ugrappa justified.

